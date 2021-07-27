Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) to Hold

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compass Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $711.50.

Shares of CMPGY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 73,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,529. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 87.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.04.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

