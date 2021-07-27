Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Champions Oncology, Inc., formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc., engages in the development of advanced technology solutions to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. The Company’s Tumorgraft Technology Platform is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune deficient mice followed by propagation of the resulting engraftments. This technology can evaluate tumor sensitivity/resistance to various single, combination standard and novel chemotherapy agents. Champions Oncology, Inc. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

Champions Oncology stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.60. Champions Oncology has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Champions Oncology had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 4.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Champions Oncology will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSBR. UBS Group AG grew its position in Champions Oncology by 165.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Champions Oncology by 171.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Champions Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Champions Oncology by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Champions Oncology by 17.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Champions Oncology (CSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.