Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) to Strong Sell

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. “

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARR has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading raised their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:ARR traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.01. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.54.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 125.76% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,774,000 after purchasing an additional 636,129 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,951,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 543,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after buying an additional 86,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,404,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 27,946 shares during the period. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.