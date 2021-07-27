Zacks: Brokerages Expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will announce earnings per share of $2.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.56 and the lowest is $2.45. TopBuild posted earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year earnings of $10.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.54 to $12.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.08.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 17.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 13.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 6.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $197.20. The company had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,503. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.43. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

