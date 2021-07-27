Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will report sales of $117.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.50 million to $118.40 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $116.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $469.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $465.60 million to $473.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $496.06 million, with estimates ranging from $474.02 million to $520.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

Shares of NYSE FR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.55. 1,384,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,405. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.56. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,980,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,747,000 after purchasing an additional 299,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,018,000 after purchasing an additional 642,457 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $276,961,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.6% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,285,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,840 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,148,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,170,000 after purchasing an additional 189,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

