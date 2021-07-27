Zacks: Brokerages Expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.17. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRVN. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at about $95,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at about $85,615,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at about $55,234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at about $54,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at about $46,979,000.

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

