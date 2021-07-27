Zacks: Brokerages Expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.17. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at about $95,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at about $85,615,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at about $55,234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at about $54,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at about $46,979,000.
NASDAQ DRVN opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
