Zacks: Brokerages Expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.25 Million

Analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to report $54.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $52.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $218.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $220.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $204.85 million, with estimates ranging from $201.00 million to $208.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

CTBI traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.73. 681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,490. The company has a market cap of $708.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.83. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $47.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.97%.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,387,000 after acquiring an additional 221,137 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,056,000 after acquiring an additional 31,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,615,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 21,777 shares during the period. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

