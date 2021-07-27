Zacks: Brokerages Expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.80. Community Bank System reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

CBU traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $72.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,462. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.71. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $52.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2,423.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

