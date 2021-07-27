Zacks: Brokerages Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to report $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.02. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAH. Barclays boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

BAH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.78. 833,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,361. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.86. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

