Zacks: Brokerages Expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.35). AtriCure posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.89.

ATRC traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.99. 229,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,042. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.07. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $84.43. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -72.06 and a beta of 1.07.

In other AtriCure news, Director Scott William Drake sold 38,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $3,010,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,384 shares of company stock valued at $7,655,102 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 3,792.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,637 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 683.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,568,000 after purchasing an additional 806,452 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,812,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,862,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,233,000 after purchasing an additional 332,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

