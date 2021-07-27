Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Analysts expect Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vitru’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vitru will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vitru.

Get Vitru alerts:

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VTRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vitru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Vitru in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vitru stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Vitru worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTRU opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27. Vitru has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vitru (VTRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.