Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 383.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hackett Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCKT opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

