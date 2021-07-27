Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $17,360,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,477,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,076.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after buying an additional 302,818 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,604,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,827,000 after buying an additional 280,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,292,000 after acquiring an additional 225,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.80. 413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,195. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.