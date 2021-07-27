Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). National CineMedia also reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.65.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in National CineMedia by 217.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

