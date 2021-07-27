Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to post $127.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $126.00 million. GP Strategies reported sales of $106.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year sales of $499.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.05 million to $505.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $534.50 million, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $546.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GP Strategies.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPX. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley cut shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.50 to $20.85 in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barrington Research cut shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 48,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 296.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPX stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68. GP Strategies has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $20.67.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GP Strategies (GPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.