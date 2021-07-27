Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.16 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $224,833,000 after buying an additional 165,638 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,252,000 after acquiring an additional 170,342 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Encore Wire by 89.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 454,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,479,000 after acquiring an additional 213,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,372,000 after acquiring an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at $20,523,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WIRE traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $71.42. The stock had a trading volume of 112,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,563. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.83. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $84.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

