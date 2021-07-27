Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Post $2.70 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the highest is $3.76. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings of ($1.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 237.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $10.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.33 to $11.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million.

A number of research firms have commented on EGLE. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

NASDAQ:EGLE traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $378,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $87,472,225.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock worth $87,922,127. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth $246,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

