Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to announce ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Cardlytics reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cardlytics.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDLX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.17.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $352,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,156,901.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $923,677.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,212,299.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,069 shares of company stock worth $5,346,736. 4.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth about $336,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cardlytics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cardlytics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $130.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -55.02 and a beta of 2.61. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $55.89 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.