Zacks: Analysts Expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.64 Million

Analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will post sales of $75.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.47 million. WisdomTree Investments posted sales of $58.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year sales of $305.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.62 million to $308.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $324.72 million, with estimates ranging from $313.47 million to $331.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WisdomTree Investments.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WETF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.05. 622,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.45. The company has a market cap of $905.03 million, a P/E ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.