Zacks: Analysts Expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. The Southern reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Southern.

Get The Southern alerts:

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

Shares of The Southern stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $63.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,960,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,694. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,425 shares of company stock valued at $618,721. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in The Southern by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 149,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Southern by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Southern (SO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.