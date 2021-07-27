Zacks: Analysts Expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.10 Million

Brokerages expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to report sales of $12.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the highest is $12.20 million. KemPharm posted sales of $6.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year sales of $28.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.61 million to $28.72 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $31.75 million, with estimates ranging from $21.06 million to $42.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $12.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million.

In related news, major shareholder Samuel J. Braun purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 10,225 shares of company stock worth $88,036 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter worth $53,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter worth $92,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm stock remained flat at $$10.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. 259,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,052. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $364.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

