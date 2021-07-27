Zacks: Analysts Expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.88. Green Brick Partners reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.68 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director John R. Farris purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Brandler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,161,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after purchasing an additional 821,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $10,221,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth $10,035,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 1,573.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after buying an additional 317,808 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.28.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

