Zacks: Analysts Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.45 Million

Brokerages expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to announce $63.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.50 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $48.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $218.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.72 million to $219.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $241.68 million, with estimates ranging from $239.50 million to $245.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FC. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE:FC traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $36.86. 3,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,845. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $521.94 million, a PE ratio of 138.04, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Franklin Covey by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth $227,000. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

