Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to Announce $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. WestRock posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 37.3% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 160,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 43,502 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in WestRock by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 78,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in WestRock by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $62.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

