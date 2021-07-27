Zacks: Analysts Anticipate South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.98 Million

Equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will report $271.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $257.10 million to $280.00 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $259.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%.

SJI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NYSE:SJI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.91. 9,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,223. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $51,011,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 2,959.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,004,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,560 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3,387.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,803,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,684 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $24,491,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,436,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,123,000 after buying an additional 604,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

