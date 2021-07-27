Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. Ribbon Communications reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of RBBN opened at $7.34 on Friday. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

