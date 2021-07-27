Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will announce $145.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.80 million and the lowest is $141.02 million. Repligen reported sales of $87.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $585.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $577.30 million to $590.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $692.73 million, with estimates ranging from $655.00 million to $730.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares in the company, valued at $20,467,557.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,564 shares of company stock worth $6,360,741 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 8.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,076,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 25.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded up $20.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,243. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 152.99 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen has a 52-week low of $136.73 and a 52-week high of $228.84.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

