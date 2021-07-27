Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.55 Million

Brokerages forecast that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) will post sales of $130.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progress Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.60 million. Progress Software reported sales of $110.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full year sales of $532.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $532.00 million to $532.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $537.02 million, with estimates ranging from $535.20 million to $538.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 44.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,291. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

