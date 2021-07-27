Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to report sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $652.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $4.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.89. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 70.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 177,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 119,937 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 459,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 279,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 814,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.