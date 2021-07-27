Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). AudioEye posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 86.08% and a negative net margin of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of AudioEye in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $159,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $653,300. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the first quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in AudioEye in the first quarter worth $169,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in AudioEye by 1,486.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in AudioEye in the first quarter worth $247,000. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,923. AudioEye has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $144.86 million, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.15.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

