Youdao (NYSE:DAO) & OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) Head-To-Head Review

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) and OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Youdao and OneSmart International Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youdao 1 4 2 0 2.14 OneSmart International Education Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Youdao currently has a consensus price target of $23.17, indicating a potential upside of 220.87%. Given Youdao’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Youdao is more favorable than OneSmart International Education Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Youdao and OneSmart International Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youdao $485.44 million 1.85 -$268.63 million ($2.38) -3.05 OneSmart International Education Group $502.22 million 0.17 -$106.58 million ($0.54) -0.99

OneSmart International Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Youdao. Youdao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneSmart International Education Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Youdao and OneSmart International Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youdao -47.81% N/A -80.64% OneSmart International Education Group -27.69% -223.48% -10.61%

Risk & Volatility

Youdao has a beta of -0.66, meaning that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneSmart International Education Group has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Youdao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of OneSmart International Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of OneSmart International Education Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OneSmart International Education Group beats Youdao on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary. It also offers smart devices, such as Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Pocket Translator, Youdao Cloud Pen, and Youdao Super Dictionary. In addition, the company provides online courses comprising Youdao Premium Courses, NetEase Cloud Classroom, and China University MOOC; interactive learning apps, such as Youdao Fun Reading, Youdao Math, and Youdao Vocabulary Builder catering to various age groups' learning needs; and enterprise services, which include technologies and solutions licensed to enterprise customers through Youdao Smart Cloud. It offers learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services; technical support to the VIEs; and consulting services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. is a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

About OneSmart International Education Group

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under OneSmart VIP brand; young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. It also provides online education courses under the OneSmart Online brand to existing student base from OneSmart VIP, HappyMath, and FasTrack English. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated a network of 480 learning centers across 40 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

