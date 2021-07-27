YIELD App Price Up 27.4% Over Last Week (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YIELD App has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. YIELD App has a market cap of $42.43 million and approximately $350,642.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 112,538,581 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

