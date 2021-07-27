Yamana Gold (AUY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Yamana Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.65. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 21.88%.

AUY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

