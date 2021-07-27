xRhodium (XRC) Price Reaches $1.48

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. xRhodium has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $121.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, xRhodium has traded up 52.1% against the US dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00003887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004793 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004332 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000567 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00033961 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00041717 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000824 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

