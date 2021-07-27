XPO Logistics (XPO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect XPO Logistics to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $141.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.85. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $72.21 and a one year high of $153.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,262,013 shares of company stock valued at $440,377,330. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.96.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.