XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.51.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. upped their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 216.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 21.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15. XPeng has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

