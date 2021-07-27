Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $74.66 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on XMTR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xometry currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.94.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $77.62 on Monday. Xometry has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $97.57.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

