W&T Offshore (WTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect W&T Offshore to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WTI opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director B Frank Stanley acquired 15,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

