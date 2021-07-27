Wrapped NXM Market Capitalization Achieves $91.25 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 27th. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $54.41 or 0.00144851 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $91.25 million and $11.54 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00049604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00015159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $302.56 or 0.00805466 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00133159 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

