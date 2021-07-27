World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WWE stock opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WWE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cfra cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

