Winpak (TSE:WPK) Given a C$45.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$45.00 target price on Winpak (TSE:WPK) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

WPK has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Winpak from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Pi Financial raised shares of Winpak from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Winpak to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

TSE WPK opened at C$40.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 19.34. Winpak has a 52-week low of C$37.29 and a 52-week high of C$47.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.38%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

