Winpak (TSE:WPK) Given a C$40.47 Price Target at CIBC

CIBC set a C$40.47 target price on Winpak (TSE:WPK) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$45.00 target price on Winpak in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Winpak to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial raised Winpak from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

WPK stock opened at C$40.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.34. Winpak has a 1 year low of C$37.29 and a 1 year high of C$47.99. The company has a current ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.95.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$299.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Winpak will post 1.7158732 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.38%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

