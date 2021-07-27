Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $166.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.24.

WING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Wingstop from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price objective on Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Wingstop from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $454,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Wingstop by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Wingstop by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 554.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Wingstop by 38,268.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 47,070 shares during the period.

WING opened at $167.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

