Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $166.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.24.
WING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Wingstop from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price objective on Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Wingstop from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $454,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
WING opened at $167.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $172.87.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.38%.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
