Wing (WING) Price Reaches $17.32

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Wing has a total market cap of $31.19 million and $6.32 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wing has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar. One Wing coin can now be purchased for $17.32 or 0.00045141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00037463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00106821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00129188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,377.91 or 1.00023260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.25 or 0.00826849 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,925,779 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,779 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.