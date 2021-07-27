Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,700 shares, a growth of 647.0% from the June 30th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WHITF opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Whitehaven Coal has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.44.

WHITF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Whitehaven Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

