Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0163 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

WCP stock opened at C$5.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.68. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.15 and a 1-year high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$471.65 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,443,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,272,725. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$679,587.37. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,500 shares of company stock worth $158,675.

WCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.82.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

