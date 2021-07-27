Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.49% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of UP stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. Wheels Up Experience has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $15.00.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

