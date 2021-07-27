Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

WTSHF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westshore Terminals Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

OTCMKTS:WTSHF traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.02. 1,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

