Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $268.21 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $951.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WLKP shares. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

