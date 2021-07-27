Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.60 Million

Brokerages expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will announce sales of $20.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.50 million to $20.70 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $17.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $81.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.10 million to $82.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $81.55 million, with estimates ranging from $80.50 million to $82.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 million.

WNEB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Hovde Group started coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 192,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $198.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.